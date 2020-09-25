Shell seeks Alaska lease extension, but no plans to return
A spokesperson for Shell says the oil company is seeking an extension of leases it holds in Alaska as a way to make the leases more attractive to a potential buyer and does not itself plan a return to operations in the state
