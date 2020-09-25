Suspect in federal fraud probe found slain in New Orleans

A lawyer representing a man under federal investigation for alleged involvement in a scheme to stage expensive car crashes says his client was shot to death inside a New Orleans apartment

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Suspect in federal fraud probe found slain in New Orleans

A lawyer representing a man under federal investigation for alleged involvement in a scheme to stage expensive car crashes says his client was shot to death inside a New Orleans apartment