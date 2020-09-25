Today in History
Today in History
Today is Saturday, Sept. 26, the 270th day of 2020. There are 96 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Sept. 26, 1960, the first-ever debate between presidential nominees took place as Democrat John F. Kennedy and Republican Richard M. Nixon faced off before a national TV audience from Chicago.
On this date:
In 1777, British troops occupied Philadelphia during the American Revolution.
In 1789, Thomas Jefferson was confirmed by the Senate to be the first United States secretary of state; John Jay, the first chief justice; Edmund Randolph, the first attorney general.
In 1888, poet T.S. Eliot was born in St. Louis, Missouri.
In 1955, following word that President Eisenhower had suffered a heart attack, the New York Stock Exchange saw its worst price decline since 1929.
In 1964, the situation comedy “Gilligan’s Island” premiered on CBS-TV.
In 1986, William H. Rehnquist was sworn in as the 16th chief justice of the United States, while…
