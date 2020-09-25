UPDATE on Hit and Run Victim



The 46-year-old victim of the hit and run accident on September 12th has been identified as Tara Stevens. Tara was being treated at Memorial Hospital in South Bend since being airlifted from the scene of the accident. Unfortunately, Tara succumbed to her injuries on September 22nd. The Michigan City Police Department gives their sincere condolences to the family and friends of Tara Stevens.



The Michigan City Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident. Evidence collected thus far would indicate that the vehicle involved is manufactured by General Motors (GM). This could include any Chevrolet, GMC, Pontiac, Buick, Saturn, etc. that has been manufactured by GM. Specific identifying information of the vehicle involved cannot be determined at this time.



The family of Tara Stevens are offering a $4,000 reward for information on the identity of the driver or vehicle

associated to this hit and run. This reward is not in any way associated to the Michigan City Police Department and

is subject to the terms outlined by the family of Tara Stevens.

MCPD has fielded numerous tips on this case, however; none have developed the identity of the driver or vehicle

involved. If you know anything about this accident or were the driver of the vehicle that struck Tara, please come

forward and contact the police department.

Anyone with information can contact Captain Jeff Loniewski at 219-874-3221 Ext: 1008 or Lieutenant Kevin

Urbanczyk at Ext: 1042. We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger,

through our crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime

(800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent

directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous!