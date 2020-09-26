NIPSCO RAISES $75,000 TO SUPPORT COVID-19 RELIEF EFFORTS LOCALLY



Annual employee-driven Charity of Choice campaign benefits area organizations



Sixteen local organizations received donations from NIPSCO’s annual Charity of Choice program to help assist the organizations with their COVID-19 relief efforts within communities across northern Indiana. In total, NIPSCO employees helped raise $75,000 in the recent drive.



Under normal circumstances, NIPSCO hosts numerous in-person fundraising events throughout the summer to help drive donations. This year’s fundraising efforts were done virtually with employees able

to raise the much needed funding.



“Due to these unprecedented times, we felt the best way to provide support was through the selection of a variety of organizations who’ve been on the frontlines assisting local residents with food instability, housing insecurity and child care offerings,” said Mike Hooper, President of NIPSCO. “We’re proud that our employees came together virtually to help contribute to these organizations providing critical services to those in need as part of NIPSCO’s annual Charity of Choice campaign.”

This year’s beneficiary organizations include:

 Boys & Girls Clubs of Adams County

 Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County

 Boys & Girls Clubs of LaPorte County

 Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana

 Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County

 Boomerang Backpacks serving Northeast Indiana

 Family Services Association of Howard County, Cass and Miami Counties

 JAM Center serving DeKalb County

 Kokomo Family YMCA

 Meals on Wheels of NWI

 NWI Food Bank

 Sojourner Truth House serving Lake County

 St. Jude House serving Lake County

 Tradewinds Services, Inc. serving Lake County

 United Way of Miami County

 Vincent Village serving Ft. Wayne

For more information on other ways NIPSCO serves its communities, visit NIPSCO.com/GivingBack

