Car injures 2 protesters during California demonstration
Authorities say two people were struck by a car and injured during a Black Lives Matter protest and counter-protest in Southern California on Saturday
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Car injures 2 protesters during California demonstration
Authorities say two people were struck by a car and injured during a Black Lives Matter protest and counter-protest in Southern California on Saturday
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.