Armenia says it shot down 2 Azerbaijani copters in dispute
Fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan has broken out around the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh and the Armenian Defense Ministry says two Azerbaijani helicopters have been shot down
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Armenia says it shot down 2 Azerbaijani copters in dispute
Fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan has broken out around the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh and the Armenian Defense Ministry says two Azerbaijani helicopters have been shot down
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.