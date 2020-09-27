Louisville protests continue in Breonna Taylor’s name

A crowd marched in Louisville’s streets chanting “Breonna Taylor, say her name” on Sunday evening, the fifth night of protests after a grand jury declined to charge officers in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Louisville protests continue in Breonna Taylor’s name

A crowd marched in Louisville’s streets chanting “Breonna Taylor, say her name” on Sunday evening, the fifth night of protests after a grand jury declined to charge officers in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor