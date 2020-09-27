Swiss reject nationalist plan to limit jobs for EU citizens


Posted on: September 27th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Voters in Switzerland have strongly rejected a nationalist party’s proposal to limit the number of European Union citizens allowed to live and work in their country



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Swiss reject nationalist plan to limit jobs for EU citizens


Posted on: September 27th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Voters in Switzerland have strongly rejected a nationalist party’s proposal to limit the number of European Union citizens allowed to live and work in their country



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.