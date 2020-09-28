Arrest Made in August Shooting Death



On Friday September 25th at approximately 1:45 P.M.; the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team (FAST) arrested 19-year-old, Demario Emmanuel WILLIAMS-ANDERSON of Michigan City on a La Porte County Warrant for Murder. WILLIAMS-ANDERSON’s warrant stems from the August 11th shooting death of Darius C. Mitchell in the Pinetree Court apartment complex.



WILLIAMS-ANDERSON was taken into custody without incident near the IUPUI campus in Indianapolis by FAST and the United States Marshals Services’ Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force (GLRFTF). Information was obtained that WILLIAMS-ANDERSON had fled to Indianapolis after the shooting and once the arrest warrant was obtained for his arrest, FAST followed up on those leads which ultimately lead to his arrest.



WILLIAMS-ANDERSON was brought back to La Porte County that same day and is currently being housed within the La Porte County Jail on a $1 Million bond. WILLIAMS-ANDERSON is scheduled to appear in La Porte County Superior Court #1 tomorrow at 8:30 A.M. in front of Judge Michael Bergerson.



FAST is an Indiana HIDTA funded, task force made up of detectives from the Michigan City Police Department, LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, Porter County Sheriff’s Department and the United States Marshals Service.

FAST works along with the GLRFTF to seek out and apprehend individuals with active warrants, specifically those that are violent and dangerous. Since 2014, FAST has been responsible for apprehending over 4,000 individuals.



Chief Dion Campbell would like to thank the hard work and determination by Detective/Sergeant Anna Painter and the entire Investigative Division. Chief Campbell is dedicated to ensuring the safety of our community and allocating whatever resources necessary to assure that those that commit these horrific crimes are swiftly arrested and brought to justice.



MCPD would ask anyone who may have witnessed or has surveillance/cell phone video of the incident, to contact the lead detective on this case, Detective/Sergeant Anna Painter at 219-874-3221 Ext: 1077. We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger, through our crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office.



You can always request to remain anonymous!

Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.