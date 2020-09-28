EU concerned over resignation of Lebanon’s PM-designate


Posted on: September 28th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The European Union is expressing “disappointment and concern” about the resignation of Lebanon’s prime minister-designate over the weekend and urged the country’s leaders to do their best to form a Cabinet



