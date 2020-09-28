Gov. Holcomb Makes Appointments to Various Boards and Commissions

Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions.

Governor’s Workforce Cabinet

The governor made six reappointments to the cabinet, who will serve until September 30, 2022:

• Sue Ellspermann (Indianapolis), president of Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana

• Chuck Johnson (Owensville), president of Vincennes University

• Teresa Lubbers, commissioner of the Indiana Commission for Higher Education

• Blair Milo, Secretary of Career Connections & Talent

• Fred Payne, commissioner of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development

• Jim Schellinger, Secretary of Commerce

The governor also made five new appointments to the cabinet, who will serve until September 30, 2022:

• Jason Callahan (Wabash), superintendent of Wabash City Schools

• Jody French (Leopold), principal of Perry Central Jr./Sr. High School

• Anne Hazlett (Indianapolis), senior director of government relations and public affairs at Purdue University

• Joyce Irwin (Indianapolis), president and CEO of the Community Health Network Foundation

• Ronald Rochon (Newburgh), president of the University of Southern Indiana

Indiana Arts Commission

The governor made two reappointments to the commission, who will serve until June 30, 2024:

• Alberta Barker (Lafayette), vice president and personal trust administrator at 1st Source Bank’s Lafayette Wealth Advisory Services

• Greg Hull (Indianapolis), interim Dean and Valerie Eickmeier Professor in Sculpture at the Herron School of Art + Design