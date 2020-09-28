Grocery stores begin stockpiling ahead of possible second COVID-19 wave

(NEW YORK) — Should cases of the novel coronavirus ramp up during the upcoming months, grocery stores don’t want to be caught off guard again.

Ahead of a possible second COVID-19 wave, many stores are now beginning to stockpile supplies like canned goods, paper products and cleaning supplies so they’ll be better prepared to meet consumer demand this time around.

The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

ABC News’ Becky Worley appeared on Good Morning America Monday to discuss the extra measures some stores are taking in preparation:

