Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates birthday in her "birthday suit"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — Gwyneth Paltrow turned 48 and what did she do? Dropped a naked selfie on Instagram.

On Sunday, the Academy Award-winning actress shared a photo of herself in the buff, covering her chest, and with her right leg raised and wrote, “In nothing but my birthday suit today… thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop ‘s insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off.”

Many other celebrities flooded the comments with birthday wishes and complimented the mother of two, however, not everyone was as supportive of post.

Paltrow’s daughter, Apple Martin, 16, seemed a bit embarrassed by the nude pic and commented in all caps, “MOM.” The Goop founder replied with crying laughing emojis.

In addition to Apple, Paltrow has 14-year-old son Moses with her ex-husband Chris Martin. She is now married to Glee co-creator Brad Falchuk.

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.