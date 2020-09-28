Man wanted in fatal shooting at Indiana mall surrenders


Posted on: September 28th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A man wanted in a deadly shooting inside a northern Indiana shopping mall that police said followed an argument has surrendered to authorities



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Man wanted in fatal shooting at Indiana mall surrenders


Posted on: September 28th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A man wanted in a deadly shooting inside a northern Indiana shopping mall that police said followed an argument has surrendered to authorities



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.