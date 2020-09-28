Mexico to close prison famous for drug lord escape


Posted on: September 28th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Mexico has announced it will close the “Puente Grande” federal prison made famous by the 2001 escape of convicted drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman



