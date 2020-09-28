Police: Multiple people dead in Salem ‘hostage situation’


Posted on: September 28th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A sheriff’s office says a possible “hostage situation” led to a fatal shooting after police responded to a home in the west Oregon city of Salem



