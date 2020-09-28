Prince William and Kate share two new photographs with their children

(LONDON) — Two new photos of Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, with their children have been released by Kensington Palace.

Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte surround William and Kate in one image that also includes broadcaster David Attenborough, who, according to a release, visited the gardens of Kensington Palace so he and William could attend an outdoor screening of Attenborough’s upcoming documentary, David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet.

In another photo — a close-up of William with Princes George and Louis — Prince George holds onto a gift from Attenborough: “A tooth from a giant shark, the scientific name of which is carcharocles megalodon (‘big tooth’),” which Attenborough found during a family vacation to Malta in the 1960s, according to a post on the palace’s Instagram account.

“With a shared passion for protecting the natural world, [Prince William and Attenborough] continue to support one another in their missions to tackle some of the biggest environmental challenges our planet faces,” the post added. “This includes working together on The @EarthshotPrize the most prestigious global environment prize in history – further details of which will be shared in the coming weeks.”

The new photos of the royal children come months after Prince George celebrated his seventh birthday with snaps taken by Duchess Kate, and as the royal parents have adjusted to homeschooling their young children.

