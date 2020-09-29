Aid group warns that 700,000 children in Syria risk hunger


Posted on: September 29th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

An international aid group is warning that an additional 700,000 children in Syria face hunger because of the country’s badly damaged economy and the impact of coronavirus restrictions



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Aid group warns that 700,000 children in Syria risk hunger


Posted on: September 29th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

An international aid group is warning that an additional 700,000 children in Syria face hunger because of the country’s badly damaged economy and the impact of coronavirus restrictions



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.