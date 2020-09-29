Get your first glimpse of Emma Corrin as Princess Diana on ‘The Crown’

Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Netflix has released the first photos from season four of The Crown, featuring actress Emma Corrin as Princess Diana.

Among the new images, we see Corrin’s Diana wearing a strapless purple gown as she arrives at a red carpet event with Prince Charles. There’s also a shot of her wearing a pale yellow suit as she gets photographed by paparazzi on the street and a photo of her meeting her husband’s eventual second wife, Camila Parker-Bowles, played by Emerald Fennell.

The streaming service also released photos of Gillian Anderson as U.K. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, as well as new pics of Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, and Helena Bonham-Carter as Princess Margaret.

Season four of The Crown debuts on Netflix November 15.

By Andrea Tuccillo

