Lake County Walk to End Alzheimer’s Raises Over $45,000

Nearly 220 area residents participated in this year’s Lake County Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participants walked as individuals and small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across the Lake County area, raising over $45,000.

The money raised through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s funds local education programs and caregiver support groups, as well as the 24/7 Helpline, which is staffed by licensed social workers who provide around-the-clock support to those who need it. It also funds research into new ways of treating and preventing Alzheimer’s and dementia.