Liberty disputes reports about Falwell severance payment


Posted on: September 29th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Liberty University says it has paid Jerry Falwell Jr. the two years’ base salary owed under his employment contract after his resignation last month



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Liberty disputes reports about Falwell severance payment


Posted on: September 29th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Liberty University says it has paid Jerry Falwell Jr. the two years’ base salary owed under his employment contract after his resignation last month



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.