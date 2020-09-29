Lice infestation linked to girl’s death; parents charged

Investigators say a 12-year-old Georgia girl may have died as an indirect result of a severe lice infestation that may have gone on for years

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Lice infestation linked to girl’s death; parents charged

Investigators say a 12-year-old Georgia girl may have died as an indirect result of a severe lice infestation that may have gone on for years