MCPD: Arrest Made In August Shooting Death Of Darrius Mitchell

This past Friday the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team (FAST) arrested 19- year-old, Demario Emmanuel Williams-Anderson of Michigan City on a La Porte County Warrant for Murder. Williams-Anderson’s warrant stems from the August 11th shooting death of Darius C. Mitchell in the Pinetree Court apartment complex. Williams-Anderson was taken into custody without incident near the IUPUI campus in Indianapolis by FAST and the United States Marshals Services’ Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force (GLRFTF). Information was obtained that Williams-Anderson had fled to Indianapolis after the shooting and once the arrest warrant was obtained for his arrest, FAST followed up on those leads which ultimately lead to his arrest. Williams-Anderson was brought back to La Porte County that same day and is currently being housed within the La Porte County Jail on a $1 Million bond.