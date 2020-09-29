New Buffalo Expanding Municipal Marina Operations

The City of New Buffalo recently received news that will result in the expansion of the City’s municipal marina operations. Through the generosity of the William J. Deputy Endowment Fund, the Pleasure Isle Marina adjacent to the City’s municipal marina is being donated to the City of New Buffalo. The City will be receiving 26 slips, a parking area, and boater services building. This marina is valued at $3.1 million.