Notre Dame president apologizes for no mask at White House
The University of Notre Dame’s president has issued an apology for not wearing a mask at a White House event after pictures surfaced online of him shaking hands and sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with people without one
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Notre Dame president apologizes for no mask at White House
The University of Notre Dame’s president has issued an apology for not wearing a mask at a White House event after pictures surfaced online of him shaking hands and sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with people without one
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.