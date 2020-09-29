Notre Dame president apologizes for no mask at White House

The University of Notre Dame’s president has issued an apology for not wearing a mask at a White House event after pictures surfaced online of him shaking hands and sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with people without one

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Notre Dame president apologizes for no mask at White House

The University of Notre Dame’s president has issued an apology for not wearing a mask at a White House event after pictures surfaced online of him shaking hands and sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with people without one