Pearl Harbor shooting probe finds mental health care flaws
The Navy says its investigation into a shooting at Pearl Harbor last December was unable to determine what caused a submarine sailor to kill two civilian workers before fatally shooting himself
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Pearl Harbor shooting probe finds mental health care flaws
The Navy says its investigation into a shooting at Pearl Harbor last December was unable to determine what caused a submarine sailor to kill two civilian workers before fatally shooting himself
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.