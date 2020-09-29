Poland, Hungary hit back on democratic standards in the EU

Threatened with the potential loss of European Union funds over their records on democracy, and feeling like "punchbags," Poland and Hungary say they want to assess countries’ adherence to the rule of law across the EU

