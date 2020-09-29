South Shore Millennium Station Boarding Information

During the evenings through Thursday, Oct. 1: South Shore Line passengers utilizing Millennium Station in the evenings will temporarily board/detrain at the Metra Depot (Tracks 5 and 6), located northwest of the SSL platform.

During this time, work will be ongoing in the SSL depot overnight beginning at 7pm. The depot switch will not impact daytime trains, and those passengers should continue to use the SSL platform.

Trains impacted by the depot switch include EB Tr 19, 121, 123 & 101, and WB Tr 20, 222 & 22.