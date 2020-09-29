UN: Libya rivals reach preliminary pact on prisoner exchange


September 29th, 2020

The United Nations says talks between Libyan rivals in Egypt have concluded with preliminary agreements to exchange prisoners and open up air and land transit across the country’s divided territory



