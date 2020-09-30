Brazil president calls Biden’s Amazon comments ‘disastrous’


Posted on: September 30th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro is lashing back at U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden for saying that the South American nation should suffer “significant economic consequences” if devastation of the Amazon rainforest continues



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Brazil president calls Biden’s Amazon comments ‘disastrous’


Posted on: September 30th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro is lashing back at U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden for saying that the South American nation should suffer “significant economic consequences” if devastation of the Amazon rainforest continues



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.