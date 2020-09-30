Brazil president calls Biden’s Amazon comments ‘disastrous’

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro is lashing back at U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden for saying that the South American nation should suffer “significant economic consequences” if devastation of the Amazon rainforest continues

