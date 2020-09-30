ColourPop launches "Hocus Pocus" makeup collection ahead of Halloween

By JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Just in time for Halloween, ColourPop Cosmetics is releasing a Hocus Pocus-themed makeup collection.

The cosmetics company has been teasing the new line themed around the iconic 1993 film on Instagram through a series of photos and videos and announced its Sept. 30 release date.

The ColourPop x Hocus Pocus collection is housed in packaging featuring illustrations inspired by the famous Sanderson sister characters Winifred, Sarah and Mary.

Standout products included within the upcoming line include a Gather Round Sisters eyeshadow palette filled with mixed mattes and metallics as well as Lux Lipstick Lip Liner duos in bold bright hues.

There are also Falsies Faux Lashes in Hocus Pocus-inspired names such as Boss Witch, Flirty Witch and Clever Witch.

Pricing for the upcoming line hasn’t been announced just yet, but based on previous collections, there’s a big chance it will fall somewhere between $8 and $22 for individual products.

