Food Bank of Northern Indiana Mobile Food Distributions – Week of October 5 – 9th

LaPorte County – Tuesday, October 6

10 a.m. – Noon CDT

WHERE: First Church of God, 2020 E. Lincolnway, LaPorte, IN 46350

St. Joseph County – Thursday, October 8

3 p.m. – 5 p.m. EDT

WHERE: Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin Street, South Bend, IN 46601

Starke County -Friday, October 9

10 a.m. – Noon, CDT

Knox United Methodist Church, 210 S. Shield Street, Knox, IN 46534

Food items offered free of charge. First come, first served, for up to 400 households while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One per household.

This will be a drive-thru distribution. Please remain in your vehicle and pop open your trunk to receive your items. An area will be available to load items if your trunk does not open.