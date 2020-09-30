FREE CO alarms for local families-thank you The City of La Porte-LOK and La Porte Fire Department

The Lindsey O’Brien Kesling Wishing Tree Foundation (LOK) is partnering with the La Porte Fire Department to offer free CO alarms to local families in need this Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 10 am until 1 pm at the LaPorte Fire Department, 809 W 18th Street in La Porte. The free alarms are made possible due to generous support from the Unity Foundation of La Porte County, the NiSource Foundation and First Alert, a leader in residential fire and CO detection devices. A limited number of free CO detectors will be available. CO alarms and educational materials will be handed out through car windows in a drive-up event to maintain recommended social distancing protocols for COVID-19. Please take safety precautions and wait your turn in your vehicle; wearing a mask is encouraged. Additionally, First Alert is providing 20% discount on select carbon monoxide detectors. La Porte native Lindsey O’Brien Kesling was 22 years-old when she died in her Scottsdale, Arizona apartment from accidental carbon monoxide (C0) poisoning. Scottsdale Fire Department responded to the 911 call in November 2010.“Losing a child for any reason breaks a parent’s heart, but losing them to something that could have been prevented makes the loss so much heavier to bear,” said Dot Kesling, Lindsey’s mother. Lindsey’s family transformed their grief into something into something new and beautiful – the Lindsey O’Brien Kesling (LOK) Wishing Tree Foundation. Part of the foundation’s mission is to raise awareness about carbon monoxide poisoning and how to prevent it, particularly in the coming winter months.“Kesling fell victim to a silent killer,” said Scottsdale Fire Marshal Jim Ford. It is hard to recognize CO poisoning because symptoms mimic other illnesses and include nausea, headaches, dizziness, weakness, chest pain and vomiting. In more severe poisoning cases, people may experience disorientation or unconsciousness, or suffer long-term neurological disabilities, cardiorespiratory failure or death. An estimated 90 percent of households do not comply with the NFPA recommendations for the number of CO alarms in homes. In most cases, the poisoning happens at home,” Ford said.Besides carbon monoxide safety, the Community Risk Reduction event will also focus on gas and electrical safety, kitchen fire safety, 911 awareness, and burn prevention. The outdoor event will allow visitors to learn about safety from the comfort of their vehicle. Learn more about protecting your family from CO poisoning by visiting www.lokwishingtree.org.