Google unveils latest Pixel phone, rolls out new TV service


Posted on: September 30th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Google will try to make a bigger splash in the smartphone market with a cheaper high-end model while it also aims to expand its presence on bigger screens with a new TV service



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Google unveils latest Pixel phone, rolls out new TV service


Posted on: September 30th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Google will try to make a bigger splash in the smartphone market with a cheaper high-end model while it also aims to expand its presence on bigger screens with a new TV service



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.