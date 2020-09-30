Kevin Hart and wife Eniko welcome baby girl Kaori to the family

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — The Harts are now a family of six!

In an Instagram post Wednesday, Eniko Hart announced she had given birth to her second child with Kevin Hart, a baby girl named Kaori Mai Hart. The couple welcomed their bundle of joy on Tuesday, September 29.

″Thankful • grateful • blessed,″ wrote Eniko, captioning a message that read “9 months preparing to fall in love for a lifetime.”

″A little bit of heaven sent down to earth.. welcome to the world baby girl.. we couldn’t love you more..,” she added.

Baby Kaori Mai is the second child for Eniko, and Kevin’s fourth. The couple share Kenzo Kash, 2, and Hart has two children from a previous marriage: Hendrix, 12, and Heaven, 15.

As previously reported, Eniko first announced her pregnancy news in March in an Instagram post in which she proudly showed off her growing baby bump.

“BABY #2,” she wrote. “In the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful!”

By Candice Williams

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.