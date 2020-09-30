LA PORTE, PORTER AND STARKE HOSPITALS NOW PART OF NORTHWEST HEALTH, NEW NORTHWEST INDIANA HEALTHCARE SYSTEM

La Porte Hospital to be known as Northwest Health – La Porte

La Porte, IN –Today, La Porte Hospital announced it is part of Northwest Health, a new healthcare system that will help residents look forward to more doctors, more locations and easier access to healthcare in Northwest Indiana.

The local hospital’s name will change to Northwest Health – La Porte when the new $125 million replacement hospital opens in downtown La Porte on October 24.

The new Northwest Health system combines the resources of the La Porte, Porter and Starke hospitals in a comprehensive system of in-person and telehealth services in more than 30 primary and specialty locations across the area.

Today the system includes 30 physician office locations, five emergency departments, six urgent cares, three outpatient surgery centers, occupational medicine centers, an ambulance service and an inpatient rehabilitation unit – and telehealth services. More than 3,000 employees work together with the 700 physicians on the hospitals’ medical staffs.

“The excitement is building. With the opening of our new La Porte hospital in just over three weeks, and the formalization of our new system, we’re giving our community a lot to look forward to,” said Ashley Dickinson, CEO of Northwest Health – Starke and what will soon be Northwest Health – La Porte.

Our shared goal is to strengthen our responsiveness to our communities’ needs, and make it even easier for people in Northwest Indiana to access quality care when and where they need it,” she said.

Northwest Health includes:

Northwest Health – La Porte, known as La Porte Hospital until the new replacement hospital opens on October 24 at 1331 State Street

Northwest Health – Porter, formerly known as Porter Regional Hospital

Northwest Health – Starke, formerly known as Starke Hospital

Northwest Medical Group, combining La Porte Physician Network and Porter Physician Group

Northwest Health Urgent Care, formerly known as either CareEXPRESS Urgent Care or La Porte Physician Network Urgent Care

All programs and services of these hospitals are also part of the Northwest Health family. In 2019, the combined entities cared for more than 17,000 inpatients, 85,000 emergency patients and 430,000 outpatient visits, and almost 400,000 patients visited physician offices in person or “virtually.”

The ownership and leadership at the hospitals are not changing.

More information about Northwest Health is available at NWhealthIN.com and NWmedicalgroup.com.

About Northwest Health

Northwest Health is a comprehensive healthcare system committed to providing communities in Northwest Indiana with high-quality, accessible healthcare—from highly specialized care and surgical services to more routine primary care. The system of more than 60 access points includes three hospitals, five emergency departments, urgent care centers, outpatient surgery centers, an ambulance service, and physician offices. A team of more than 3,000 employees work together with the more than 700 physicians on its medical staffs. Northwest Health – Porter is owned in part by physicians. For more information, visit NWHealthIN.com.