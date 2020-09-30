Spain rebuffs Turkey’s ‘unilateral’ gas search, backs Cyprus


September 30th, 2020

Spain’s foreign minister says her country rejects Turkey’s unilateral search for energy reserves in the eastern Mediterranean and that negotiations are the proper way to resolve a territorial dispute that has ratcheted up regional tensions



