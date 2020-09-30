Walorski Applauds Federal Grant to Boost Exports of Made-in-America RVs

Yesterday, U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) applauded a partnership between the U.S. Department of Commerce and the RV Industry Association (RVIA) to help RV manufacturers boost exports to international markets. RVIA was awarded a grant and technical assistance through the International Trade Administration’s (ITA) Market Development Cooperator Program (MDCP) to reduce trade barriers and regulatory hurdles in order to expand exports of American-made RVs to China, South Korea, and Japan