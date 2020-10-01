Chrissy Teigen shares heartbreaking news that she suffered a miscarriage

Toni Anne Barson/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — Chrissy Teigen shared the heartbreaking news that she suffered a miscarriage.

In an Instagram post shared late Wednesday evening, Teigen shared a series of black-and-white photo of herself and husband, John Legend, in the hospital and penned a lengthy caption revealing the gut-wrenching news.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” she began. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

The 34-year-old model, who announced her pregnancy in August, went on to disclose that even though she and Legend typically wait to name their children “until the last possible moment after they’re born,” they had already started to call their baby Jack while he was still in her belly.

“To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive,” she continued. “We will always love you.”

Teigen then took a moment to thank those who have sent “positive energy, thoughts and prayers,” adding, “We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.”

“We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine,” the Chrissy’s Court star explained. “On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

In a tweet, Legend added, “We love you, Jack.”

Miscarriage refers the loss of a pregnancy in any trimester. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, stillbirth is a term used to describe a loss at 20 weeks or later. The organization reported that stillbirth occurs in approximately 1 in 160 deliveries in the United States.

Teigen previously said she was about halfway through her pregnancy.