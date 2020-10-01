City of La Porte sets stage for growth with new brand

The City of La Porte unveiled today its new logo and branding, according to Mayor Tom Dermody.

“Our team has worked diligently over the last several months to create this new look and identity for our community, and we could not be more thrilled to finally share it today,” Dermody said. “La Porte is a special place, and we believe these efforts will help to set us apart and make our community attractive as we look to bring in new businesses with high-wage jobs.”

Inspired by La Porte’s natural resources, Dermody said the new logo is focused on the access to outdoor activities and lakeside living. The shimmering light blue in the logo represents the beautiful lakes that surround the city. The trees — in addition to being a nod to the iconic Three Sisters on Clear Lake — symbolize the abundance of parks and trails in the City of La Porte. 1832 represents the first La Porte settlement and its historic downtown. The color blue is dominant to represent the ten lakes surrounding La Porte. Dermody said there is also a splash of orange for the city’s hometown Slicers.

“We want to capitalize on what makes us unique,” Dermody said. “Our city is blessed with lakes and natural resources that other cities only wish they had. We believe we are Indiana’s best-kept secret — it’s time we have a logo and tagline that shows it.”

The new tagline, Livin’ the Lake LifeTM, was teased prior to Labor Day weekend on the Don George building wrap. Dermody said this was to build a sense of community pride and get residents excited about what was coming next. That same weekend, the City also launched their new activities website, livinthelakelife.org, to showcase all the fun things to do in and around La Porte.

La Porte partnered Three Lakes Marketing, a firm based in Illinois and Texas, to create the new positioning and brand strategy. Dermody said residents can expect to see more improvements in the near future, including an updated website and new signage.

For questions or comments about the new brand, email [email protected].