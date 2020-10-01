Hope Hicks, one of President Trump’s closest advisers, tests positive for coronavirus

ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty ImagesBy JOHN SANTUCCI and KATHERINE FAULDERS, ABC News



(WASHINGTON) — Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s closest advisers, has tested positive for the coronavirus, ABC News has confirmed.

Hicks, who serves as counselor to the president and is among a tight group of advisers to the president, tested positive this week after traveling with the president on Tuesday to and from the first presidential debate on Air Force One.

Hicks was also on Marine One, the president’s helicopter, when it left the White House to fly to Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday.

“The President takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously,” White House spokesperson Judd Deere told ABC News Thursday night. “White House Operations collaborates with the Physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the President is traveling.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

