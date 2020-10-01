Ohio killer alleging racism-tainted jury seeks new trial


Posted on: October 1st, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Lawyers for an Ohio death row inmate who is Black are seeking a new trial based on allegations that racial slurs were used during jury deliberations at his trial nearly two years ago



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Ohio killer alleging racism-tainted jury seeks new trial


Posted on: October 1st, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Lawyers for an Ohio death row inmate who is Black are seeking a new trial based on allegations that racial slurs were used during jury deliberations at his trial nearly two years ago



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.