Report finds flaws in Catholic Church abuse-prevention plans


Posted on: October 1st, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Back in 2002, Roman Catholic bishops in the United States adopted a charter containing guidelines for combating child sex abuse by priests and other church personnel



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Report finds flaws in Catholic Church abuse-prevention plans


Posted on: October 1st, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Back in 2002, Roman Catholic bishops in the United States adopted a charter containing guidelines for combating child sex abuse by priests and other church personnel



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.