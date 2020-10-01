South Shore Line mobile app gets a new update

South Shore Line mobile app users are advised that a new app update is now available for download for iOS and Android via the App Store and Google Play Store. The update will modify the appearance of SSL tickets, and includes new features to improve the user experience:

Revised ticket display;

New tabs showing active tickets and ticket history;

“Submit a Report” feature in the menu section, to be used for non-app related passenger comments/complaints/suggestions/questions;

The “App Support” link is now an embedded submission box in the menu section, to be used for all app questions/comments (previously the link opened the phone’s email client).