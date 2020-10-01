Winds intensifying as firefighters battle fire in California
Winds are getting stronger in California’s wine country, threatening to escalate a massive wildfire that has burned for days and destroyed nearly 250 buildings
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Winds intensifying as firefighters battle fire in California
Winds are getting stronger in California’s wine country, threatening to escalate a massive wildfire that has burned for days and destroyed nearly 250 buildings
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.