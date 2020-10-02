Documents show large police presence at George Floyd burial

Documents obtained by the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas show authorities deployed hundreds of law enforcement personnel, including six sniper teams and Border Patrol agents, during George Floyd’s burial in June at a suburban Houston cemetery

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Documents show large police presence at George Floyd burial

Documents obtained by the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas show authorities deployed hundreds of law enforcement personnel, including six sniper teams and Border Patrol agents, during George Floyd’s burial in June at a suburban Houston cemetery