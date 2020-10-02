Make and Model Of Vehicle Identified In Fatal Hit And Run

Captain Jeff Loniewski has identified the make and model of the suspect vehicle involved in the hit and run accident that took the life of Tara Stevens in front of Creekside Bar and Grill on September 12th. The suspect vehicle is a dark colored 2010-2017 GMC Terrain. The suspect vehicle should have damage to the right front headlight assembly. Damage could possibly be present on the hood and right front fender as well. If you see a vehicle matching this description, please contact Captain Jeff Loniewski at 219-874-3221 Ext: 1008 or Lieutenant Kevin Urbanczyk at Ext: 1042. Police would also like to remind the public that you can contact them via Facebook Messenger, through their crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous.