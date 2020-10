Unemployment drops to 7.9% but US job growth slowed to 661,000 in September under pressure from pandemic

Unemployment drops to 7.9% but US job growth slowed to 661,000 in September under pressure from pandemic

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Unemployment drops to 7.9% but US job growth slowed to 661,000 in September under pressure from pandemic

Unemployment drops to 7.9% but US job growth slowed to 661,000 in September under pressure from pandemic