World leaders diagnosed with COVID-19 and how they’ve fared

Myriam Borzee/iStockBy EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 positive diagnosis adds him to a list of world leaders who have contracted the deadly disease.

In the U.S., three governors have been diagnosed with COVID-19: Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.

Boris Johnson

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, then 55, tested positive for COVID-19 in March.

At first his symptoms were mild and he self-isolated and worked from home.

In April, Johnson was admitted to a hospital’s intensive care unit. After being released from intensive care, Johnson spent several more nights in the hospital before being discharged.

The National Health Service “saved my life, no question,” Johnson said after his release. “The reason in the end my body did start to get enough oxygen was because for every second of the night they were watching and they were thinking and they were caring and making the interventions I needed.”

In July, Johnson said he was “way overweight” when he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Prince Charles

Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth’s eldest child and the heir apparent to the British throne, tested positive in March.

The 71-year-old’s symptoms were mild.

“I was lucky in my case,” he later told Sky News.

“I can’t tell you how much I sympathize with the way that everyone has had to endure with this unbelievably testing and challenging time,” he said.

Juan Orlando Hernández

Juan Orlando Hernández, the president of Honduras, tested positive in June. The 51-year-old was briefly hospitalized for COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Jair Bolsonaro

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who had consistently minimized the severity of COVID-19, said at the beginning of July that he tested positive.

Bolsonaro, 65, then had two more COVID-19 tests that were positive.

At the end of July, Bolsonaro said he tested negative, based on a fourth test.

In August, Bolsonaro told reporters, “In the Armed Forces, I was a sportsman. That history of an athlete, the press feasted on it, but when [COVID-19] gets one of you wimps, your chance of surviving is quite a bit lower.”

